THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to transform the
Liberal Party from a members-only club into a more inclusive -
and free - political movement. A proposal, adopted at a meeting
of the party's national board over the weekend, would do away
with the long-standing policy that only dues-paying,
card-carrying Liberals can get involved in party activities. (bit.ly/1W4XxSo)
** A massive leak of millions of confidential documents from
a Panamanian law firm has drawn back the curtain on the world of
offshore tax evasion and money laundering, and allegedly
includes a $2-billion money trail linked to associates of
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (bit.ly/1RIdHfm)
NATIONAL POST
** Starbucks Canada to start selling wine, craft beer and
cider in Toronto as it hones in on customer base (bit.ly/1V3GOPW)
