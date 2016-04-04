April 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to transform the Liberal Party from a members-only club into a more inclusive - and free - political movement. A proposal, adopted at a meeting of the party's national board over the weekend, would do away with the long-standing policy that only dues-paying, card-carrying Liberals can get involved in party activities. (bit.ly/1W4XxSo)

** A massive leak of millions of confidential documents from a Panamanian law firm has drawn back the curtain on the world of offshore tax evasion and money laundering, and allegedly includes a $2-billion money trail linked to associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (bit.ly/1RIdHfm)

NATIONAL POST

** Starbucks Canada to start selling wine, craft beer and cider in Toronto as it hones in on customer base (bit.ly/1V3GOPW) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)