THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc confirmed it has not received
the first of two $500 million payments from Quebec for its C
Series airliner program as the two sides work to finalize an
investment deal announced last October and wait on word from
Ottawa as to whether it will join them as a partner. (bit.ly/1RZnhwL)
** TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it would take
longer than originally thought to get the Keystone pipeline -
which delivers crude from Alberta to Oklahoma, and to Illinois -
running again after it was shut down over the weekend due to
what the company described as a small leak in South Dakota. (bit.ly/1SS8zaV)
** The Liberal government's first budget is less transparent
than Conservative budgets under Stephen Harper and overestimates
the number of jobs that will be created, Ottawa's non-partisan
fiscal watchdog says. (bit.ly/1VzHL1z)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is laying out
$2.5 billion for a 40 per cent stake in Glencore Plc's
unit, Glencore Agricultural Products, a move intended to
accelerate the fund's four-year-old strategy of making long-term
investments in the agriculture business. (bit.ly/1RZo5Sk)
