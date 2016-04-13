April 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion has
quietly issued export permits for the bulk of the shipments tied
to a controversial C$15 billion ($11.72 billion) sale of combat
vehicles to Saudi Arabia, a crucial green light for the deal
that many thought had already been granted. (bit.ly/1S4VmcD)
** The issues of environmental liabilities and pension
deficits of U.S. Steel Canada Inc, a unit of U.S. Steel Corp
, must be settled during the current bankruptcy protection
process, says one of the potential buyers of the Canadian
steelmaker. (bit.ly/1qQlwt2)
** Canada's oil industry expects to continue struggling
until prices rise significantly toward the end of 2016, after
which production and investment - at least in conventional oil
fields - will ramp up quickly. (bit.ly/1V0KS3M)
NATIONAL POST
** The dearth of Canadian teams in the National Hockey
League playoffs has left thousands of hockey fans dejected, and
it is also expected to take a small bite out of the bottom line
of Rogers Communications Inc, the company that paid
millions for the right to broadcast those games. (bit.ly/1MtFdR7)
** Backers of the proposed Energy East oil pipeline said too
much Canadian capital was flowing out of the country to purchase
foreign oil, when it should be benefiting economies across the
country. (bit.ly/1S9IZy9)
($1 = C$1.28)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)