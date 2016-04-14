April 14 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's telecom regulator is taking a tough look at the
industry's claims that satellite technology will soon cure the
woes of poor access to high-speed Internet for Canadians living
outside urban areas. (bit.ly/1VY7Szd)
** Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to unveil
unpopular budgets on Thursday as the resource-dependent
provinces grapple with ballooning deficits and weak oil prices.
(bit.ly/1YuYBxH)
NATIONAL POST
** After delivering a mostly positive outlook on the
Canadian economy, and keeping its lending rate on hold, the Bank
of Canada found itself unexpectedly on the defensive on
Wednesday over its policy independence from the federal
government. (bit.ly/22wnrhT)
** Progress Energy Ltd, a unit of Malaysia's state-owned
Petronas Bhd, is drastically slashing its capital expenditure as
it awaits a final approval from the Canadian environmental
agency on a proposed liquefied natural gas export project on the
West Coast. (bit.ly/1Xx8sTE)
** Canada's pharmacists and medical marijuana producers are
engaged in a brewing dispute over how pot should be distributed
to patients. If they can't reach an agreement, it could leave
Ottawa with a tough decision as it crafts new regulations for
the sector. (bit.ly/23Ho7U9)
