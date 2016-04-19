April 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** General Motors of Canada Ltd, a unit of General Motors Co
, is establishing a separate Canadian head office for its
Cadillac division as part of plans to return to the downtown
Toronto core with a new complex that will also house a sales
outlet for some of the company's brands. (bit.ly/1SWPzFS)
** Jean-Pierre Blais, the chairman of Canada's telecom
regulator, delivered an unusual statement in the middle of a
public hearing, calling on governments as well as the telecom
industry to contribute to the development of a "coherent
national broadband strategy." (bit.ly/1SWPL7U)
NATIONAL POST
** Several groups of indigenous activists have occupied the
offices of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada in Toronto and
staged a sit-in in Winnipeg, demanding that Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau visits a northern Ontario community struggling
with a recent spate of suicide attempts. (bit.ly/1SWQd6i)
** Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc, by urging
shareholders to reject a proposal to boost transparency of its
lobbying activity and funding, is guaranteeing a spotlight on
the usually secretive practice at its annual shareholder meeting
next week. (bit.ly/1SWQrKo)
** The evidence that Sino-Forest Corp's former chief
executive committed fraud and deceived investors is iron-clad,
the Ontario Securities Commission argued on Monday as it began
wrapping up its long-running case against Allen Chan and four
other executives. (bit.ly/1SWQwOd)
