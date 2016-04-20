April 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Manitobans gave Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister one of the province's most resounding victories in decades, handing Greg Selinger defeat and ending nearly 17 years of New Democratic Party's rule. (bit.ly/26eDwNL)

** Canada and China are set to enter a new "golden" era under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Li Keqiang told Jean Chretien in Beijing this week. (bit.ly/26eDy8s)

** A three-year investigation by Canada's competition watchdog has resulted in a report that clears Alphabet Inc's Google of any substantial wrongdoing in its search ad business, and closely echoes a 2013 investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. (bit.ly/26eDIg4)

NATIONAL POST

** The release of an abortion pill allowing women to terminate early pregnancy at home, that is expected to become available in July, is already garnering criticism by way of women's health advocates saying Health Canada's tight controls over its use are unnecessarily restrictive. (bit.ly/26eEZUg)

** Toronto-based Turo that took the Airbnb model and adapted it to car rentals launched on Tuesday in three provinces, its first foray outside the United States, though it wrestles with the same insurance headaches that other startups in the so-called sharing economy have faced. (bit.ly/26eFOwr) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)