April 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The trickle of complaints about Netflix Inc's renewed effort to stop Canadians from circumventing its geographic content restrictions has turned into a steady stream of outrage as the Californian company's technological crackdown begins to bite more users globally. (bit.ly/1NCPCVD)

** Multilateral talks are ongoing between the British Columbia and Alberta governments centering on a deal that would see one help facilitate the construction of an oil pipeline to the West Coast in exchange for a long-term contract to buy electricity. (bit.ly/1NCQgCx)

** The Canadian government abandoned an appeal of a controversial court ruling that let the Catholic Church out of its responsibility to raise millions of dollars for aboriginal healing programs, court documents show. (bit.ly/1NCQrOb)

NATIONAL POST

** Health Canada is studying the possibility of forcing companies to make their cigarettes less addictive, a controversial anti-smoking strategy that no other country has implemented. (bit.ly/1NCQFF3)

** Some of the Canadian military's top equipment programs already underway - including projects to buy maritime helicopters and Arctic patrol vessels - will have their funding delayed as the defense department tries to deal with the Liberal government's first budget. (bit.ly/1NCRQnR) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)