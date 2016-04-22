April 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario Justice Charles Vaillancourt condemned "the mind-boggling and shocking" conduct of the Prime Minister's Office under Stephen Harper as he ruled that Senator Mike Duffy was not guilty of all 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery. (bit.ly/1qG52my)

** Top health officials in British Columbia are calling for a significant change in drug policy that would ensure people who use illicit drugs do not face criminal charges for it. (bit.ly/1qG5jGb)

** Vancouver's city council has approved a grant to a non-profit agency to house a small portion of low-income residents who live in a downtown hotel slated for demolition, leaving more than 100 people still waiting to learn what will happen to them in six months. (bit.ly/247bgLd)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian owners of vehicles implicated in Volkswagen AG's emissions-rigging scandal will be able to either sell their vehicle back to the automaker or have it fixed under an agreement reached on Thursday. (bit.ly/2477MZ5)

** Curbing carbon emissions would cost Canada between 1 and 3 percent in economic growth by 2030, but the price of leaving greenhouse gas emissions unchecked "could be substantial", Parliamentary Budget Officer said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2473YH6) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)