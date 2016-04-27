April 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's biggest oil sands producers - Suncor Energy Inc
, Cenovus Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources
Ltd and Royal Dutch Shell Plc - are in
discussions with some leading environmental groups in an effort
to parlay the companies' support for Alberta's climate policy
into reduced opposition to the industry and its proposed
pipelines. (bit.ly/1pEvBI2)
** Alberta's Finance Minister Joe Ceci vowed to win back the
province's top investment-grade rating after suffering two
credit downgrades this month. (bit.ly/1pEwXCI)
NATIONAL POST
** Justin Trudeau maintains the Great Bear Rainforest is no
place for an oil pipeline - as Enbridge Inc examines
possible alternatives to Kitimat in British Columbia, as
endpoints for Northern Gateway - but sources say the prime
minister isn't necessarily rejecting Prince Rupert as a possible
marine oil port. (bit.ly/1pExZyH)
** Husky Energy Inc will wait for a return to
stability in the oil business before restoring investment and
dividends, CEO Asim Ghosh said Tuesday. (bit.ly/1pEz49s)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)