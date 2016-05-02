May 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario government has moved to reassure the auto sector that it considers the industry crucial to the province's economy amid a controversy stirred up by a draft action plan on climate change and comments critical of auto companies and executives by Environment Minister Glen Murray. (bit.ly/1W1E2ex)

** Marijuana advocates are calling on the City of Vancouver to de-escalate what some see as a new phase of the war on drugs, as bylaw officers visited dispensaries on the weekend to start handing out C$250 ($200) tickets to more than 100 unlicensed businesses. (bit.ly/1W1E4D2)

** The federal public-service union representing Canada's 17,000 immigration and employment workers is under trusteeship following allegations of serious financial troubles in some of its regional offices and infighting among its executive members. (bit.ly/1W1Ef1j)

NATIONAL POST

** A group of Alberta conservatives are calling for the formation of a new party, rather than unification under either the Wildrose or Progressive Conservative parties, to patch up the fractured political right in the province. (bit.ly/1W1GBgy)

** Some Alberta producers have cut costs by 42 percent during the oil price crash, but what is unclear is whether they have done enough. (bit.ly/1W1FmxT) ($1 = C$1.25) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)