May 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Insurance companies are setting up temporary claims hubs and sending additional staff to Alberta as wildfires in Fort McMurray destroyed property in what could become one of the country's costliest natural disasters. (bit.ly/1Wb0Mt7)

** Major oil sands operators evacuated staff and curtailed production indefinitely as Fort McMurray burned, forcing the industry into emergency mode amid one of the worst disasters in Alberta's history. (bit.ly/1Wb0W3O)

** The Liberal government has used its power to cut short the debate on its physician-assisted dying bill, a move intended to speed the legislation along as the Supreme Court of Canada's June 6 deadline looms. (bit.ly/1Wb11o5)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canada Pension Plan's investment arm may be racking up impressive gains, but Canadians are mistaken if they think the portion they will be getting in retirement is growing at the same rate, says a new paper from the Fraser Institute. (bit.ly/1Wb13fD)

** Toronto city council voted unanimously Wednesday to hold a byelection on July 25 in Ward 2, the former constituency of councillor Rob Ford, who passed away March 22. Moments later, Michael Ford announced he was resigning as school trustee for Etobicoke North to contest his late uncle's seat. (bit.ly/1Wb1Z3C)

** The acceleration of price increases in Canada's two most expensive cities is showing no signs of stopping, something sure to add fuel to arguments that housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver are overheated and need some type of intervention. (bit.ly/1Wb3C1k) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)