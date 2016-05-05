May 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Insurance companies are setting up temporary claims hubs
and sending additional staff to Alberta as wildfires in Fort
McMurray destroyed property in what could become one of the
country's costliest natural disasters. (bit.ly/1Wb0Mt7)
** Major oil sands operators evacuated staff and curtailed
production indefinitely as Fort McMurray burned, forcing the
industry into emergency mode amid one of the worst disasters in
Alberta's history. (bit.ly/1Wb0W3O)
** The Liberal government has used its power to cut short
the debate on its physician-assisted dying bill, a move intended
to speed the legislation along as the Supreme Court of Canada's
June 6 deadline looms. (bit.ly/1Wb11o5)
NATIONAL POST
** The Canada Pension Plan's investment arm may be racking
up impressive gains, but Canadians are mistaken if they think
the portion they will be getting in retirement is growing at the
same rate, says a new paper from the Fraser Institute. (bit.ly/1Wb13fD)
** Toronto city council voted unanimously Wednesday to hold
a byelection on July 25 in Ward 2, the former constituency of
councillor Rob Ford, who passed away March 22. Moments later,
Michael Ford announced he was resigning as school trustee for
Etobicoke North to contest his late uncle's seat. (bit.ly/1Wb1Z3C)
** The acceleration of price increases in Canada's two most
expensive cities is showing no signs of stopping, something sure
to add fuel to arguments that housing markets in Toronto and
Vancouver are overheated and need some type of intervention. (bit.ly/1Wb3C1k)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)