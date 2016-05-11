May 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's oil-sands producers are aiming for a speedy ramp-up of lost production north of fire-ravaged Fort McMurray, easing market fears that emergency shutdowns of more than one million barrels a day could extend indefinitely. (bit.ly/1US7TVV)

** Belt-tightening Canadian manufacturers look poised to follow the battered energy sector in cutting their spending budgets in 2016, deepening the country's business investment woes, a new Statistics Canada survey indicated. (bit.ly/1US7KBV)

** Premier Kathleen Wynne's cabinet is set to thrash out the Ontario government's sweeping Climate Change Action Plan amid tensions between several ministers over how far the plan should go. (bit.ly/1US7jaJ)

NATIONAL POST

** A landmark deal by Canadian banks to embrace Apple Inc's mobile wallet payment system Tuesday came on slightly more favorable terms than U.S. financial services firms received, according to a source familiar with the arrangement. (bit.ly/1US8fMj)

** Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced that its two new Canadian datacentres are officially open. The facilities, located in Toronto and Quebec City, bring the number of regions in Microsoft's cloud to 24. Globally, this represents a $15 billion infrastructure investment. (bit.ly/1US8FSR) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)