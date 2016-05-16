May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The Ontario government will spend more than C$7 billion ($5.42 billion) over four years on a sweeping climate change plan in a bid to cut the province's carbon footprint. (bit.ly/1YuLey1)

** Canada's home prices climbed 1.2 percent last month, marking the largest month-over-month increase for April since 2008. There was a monthly jump of 2.2 percent in Vancouver and 1.4 percent in Toronto. (bit.ly/1ZWpn2N)

** The lone surviving Canadian hostage Robert Hall in the southern Philippines has appeared in a new video, announcing that his captor Muslim extremist group Abu Sayyaf will decapitate him and a Norwegian man next month if they do not receive C$16 million in ransom first.(bit.ly/1Nvsuha) ($1 = 1.2923 Canadian dollars)