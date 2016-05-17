May 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta has put major oil sands facilities and camps under a mandatory evacuation order as the wildfire that consumed part of Fort McMurray remains out of control. All work camps and facilities north of Fort McMurray and south of Fort McKay are affected by the order issued late Monday.(bit.ly/1qqaVE0)

** Ontario's energy and auto industries have expressed surprise over the province's ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gases. They warned that the plan, if imposed, would drive up home heating costs for homeowners, and that automakers would not make enough electric cars to meet its targets.(bit.ly/1TdHjHq)

** Toronto housing developer Urbancorp is pushing ahead with a restructuring under creditor protection, saying it owes millions to major banks, home buyers and investors in Israel even as its projects require "tens of millions" more to complete. (bit.ly/1TX1Xsk)

NATIONAL POST

** Telecommunications behemoth AT&T Inc announced that it plans to buy Toronto-based video streaming platform Quickplay Media Inc, a company that enables consumers to watch TV and video on any mobile device.(bit.ly/1TdHXoz)

** The Ontario government is once again drafting major policies in "back rooms", the opposition is charging after the reported leak of a C$7 billion($5.4 billion) climate-change plan to be released later this spring. (bit.ly/1Tkjgoq) ($1 = 1.2903 Canadian dollars)