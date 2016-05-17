May 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Alberta has put major oil sands facilities and camps
under a mandatory evacuation order as the wildfire that consumed
part of Fort McMurray remains out of control. All work camps and
facilities north of Fort McMurray and south of Fort McKay are
affected by the order issued late Monday.(bit.ly/1qqaVE0)
** Ontario's energy and auto industries have expressed
surprise over the province's ambitious plan to slash greenhouse
gases. They warned that the plan, if imposed, would drive up
home heating costs for homeowners, and that automakers would not
make enough electric cars to meet its targets.(bit.ly/1TdHjHq)
** Toronto housing developer Urbancorp is pushing ahead with
a restructuring under creditor protection, saying it owes
millions to major banks, home buyers and investors in Israel
even as its projects require "tens of millions" more to
complete. (bit.ly/1TX1Xsk)
NATIONAL POST
** Telecommunications behemoth AT&T Inc announced that
it plans to buy Toronto-based video streaming platform Quickplay
Media Inc, a company that enables consumers to watch TV and
video on any mobile device.(bit.ly/1TdHXoz)
** The Ontario government is once again drafting major
policies in "back rooms", the opposition is charging after the
reported leak of a C$7 billion($5.4 billion) climate-change plan
to be released later this spring. (bit.ly/1Tkjgoq)
($1 = 1.2903 Canadian dollars)
