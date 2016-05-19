May 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is expected to announce the promotion of Mark Machin as its CEO on Thursday, alongside releasing annual results. Machin, 49, currently senior managing director and head of international and Asia at CPPIB, will take over from chief executive Mark Wiseman. (bit.ly/1NzOt6J)

** Essar Group, which paid C$1.85 billion ($1.41 billion) to buy Algoma Steel Inc in 2007, has been ruled out as a potential buyer of the company it put into creditor protection last November, sources familiar with the steel company's restructuring said. (bit.ly/1OBbUaE)

NATIONAL POST

** Via Rail was in talks with Quebec's pension fund about building a dedicated set of passenger tracks between Quebec City and Toronto, but that fell apart after the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec proposed a C$5.5 billion ($4.20 billion)commuter line for Montreal instead. (bit.ly/1TlyYwa)

** Tensions boiled over in the House of Commons on Wednesday during the lead-up to a vote to restrict debate on physician-assisted dying. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was accused of charging across the floor, swearing, elbowing an NDP MP, "manhandling" the chief opposition whip, Gordon Brown, and exchanging angry words with NDP Leader Tom Mulcair. (bit.ly/1WF2t1A)

** More than 100 million LinkedIn users might be more vulnerable on Wednesday, after their email and passwords have been uploaded online and reportedly for sale. LinkedIn issued a statement saying it is aware of the situation, but added that this is not a new data breach as the information was taken during a hack in 2012. (bit.ly/1XmraiA) ($1 = 1.3084 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)