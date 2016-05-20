May 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The National Energy Board of Canada has conditionally recommended the C$6.8-billion ($5.19 billion) Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project, a controversial ruling praised by industry and panned by environmentalists.(bit.ly/1RbIPCm)

** Bombardier Inc is lightening the workload on its passenger rail-car plant in Thunder Bay in an attempt to speed up delivery on a problem-plagued contract for new streetcars in Toronto. The company confirmed on Thursday that it will shift production on one of four contracts the plant is currently executing to another facility in Kingston. (bit.ly/1NBBtNZ)

** Two Canadians were among 66 passengers and crew killed when a Cairo-bound EgyptAir flight crashed into the eastern Mediterranean early Thursday on an overnight flight from Paris. (bit.ly/1To3Dc7)

NATIONAL POST

** The incoming CEO of the CPPIB Mark Machin says there will be no change in strategic direction when he takes over from Mark Wiseman who is leaving after just four years at the helm. Machin will be the first non-Canadian to lead the organization that invest funds not needed to pay current Canada Pension Plan benefits. (bit.ly/1WGeuUC)

** The Canadian National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier told lawmakers on Thursday that the government's position on tax evasion is unequivocal. The fallout from revelations contained in the so-called Panama Papers, has forced the government to do more to fight illegal means used by tax cheats. (bit.ly/1To6ouf)

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized "unreservedly" on Thursday for his "poor choices" the day before, as the government retreated from plans to give cabinet unprecedented power over the House of Commons.(bit.ly/1Tu18bO) ($1 = 1.3111 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)