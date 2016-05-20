May 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The National Energy Board of Canada has conditionally
recommended the C$6.8-billion ($5.19 billion) Trans Mountain oil
pipeline expansion project, a controversial ruling praised by
industry and panned by environmentalists.(bit.ly/1RbIPCm)
** Bombardier Inc is lightening the workload on
its passenger rail-car plant in Thunder Bay in an attempt to
speed up delivery on a problem-plagued contract for new
streetcars in Toronto. The company confirmed on Thursday that it
will shift production on one of four contracts the plant is
currently executing to another facility in Kingston. (bit.ly/1NBBtNZ)
** Two Canadians were among 66 passengers and crew killed
when a Cairo-bound EgyptAir flight crashed into the eastern
Mediterranean early Thursday on an overnight flight from Paris.
(bit.ly/1To3Dc7)
NATIONAL POST
** The incoming CEO of the CPPIB Mark Machin says there will
be no change in strategic direction when he takes over from Mark
Wiseman who is leaving after just four years at the helm.
Machin will be the first non-Canadian to lead the organization
that invest funds not needed to pay current Canada Pension Plan
benefits. (bit.ly/1WGeuUC)
** The Canadian National Revenue Minister Diane
Lebouthillier told lawmakers on Thursday that the government's
position on tax evasion is unequivocal. The fallout from
revelations contained in the so-called Panama Papers, has forced
the government to do more to fight illegal means used by tax
cheats. (bit.ly/1To6ouf)
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized "unreservedly"
on Thursday for his "poor choices" the day before, as the
government retreated from plans to give cabinet unprecedented
power over the House of Commons.(bit.ly/1Tu18bO)
($1 = 1.3111 Canadian dollars)
