May 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian government is preparing to reject the
permanent residence applications of three Chinese people who
work for China's telecom giant Huawei, citing concerns of
spying, terrorism or government subversion. The cases come after
Huawei, which started operating in Canada in 2008, faced spying
concerns in recent years. (bit.ly/1s9cMOY)
** Broadcast regulator Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission wants to know how pick-and-pay
television is working out so far, and is calling Canada's
largest cable and satellite distributors to account for the way
they've rolled out new choices to viewers. (bit.ly/1Tz263c)
NATIONAL POST
** After some rocky years of revitalizing the business at
Indigo Books and Music Inc, Heather Reisman is in
growth mode again as she unveiled the company's latest store
concept in west Toronto on Tuesday, the closest realization yet
of her long-held vision to create a so-called "cultural
department store." (bit.ly/247gGnt)
** About four in 10 Canadian homeowners says they were
"caught short" in the past year without enough money to meet
their expenses, according to a survey out on Tuesday. Manulife
Bank paints a dim picture of Canadians with rising debt who
could be sitting on a potential land mine if interest rates
start rising. (bit.ly/1XuD9e1)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)