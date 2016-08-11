Aug 11 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Municipalities in southwestern British Columbia are
considering buying insurance to bring some crucial
infrastructure back online quickly in the event of an
earthquake. The province faces a 1-in-3 chance that an
earthquake strong enough to cause significant damage will hit
its western edge in the next 50 years, according to Natural
Resources Canada. (bit.ly/2b10emZ)
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is expected
to sell C$3 billion ($2.30 billion) or more in debt next week to
investors sideswiped by Brexit and the impact of central bank
stimulus programs, providing it with an opportunity to raise
money at rock-bottom interest rates for Canadian borrowers. (bit.ly/2b0Zqys)
NATIONAL POST
** Nuvyyo, an Ottawa-based company, is using Rio's Summer
Games to market its device called Tablo - essentially a 2016
version of a rabbit ears and VCR combo that allows users to
access digital over-the-air transmission of television signals
and enables them to pause live broadcasts, record shows or skip
commercials. Its American competitor Channel Master has a
similar online marketing campaign. (bit.ly/2b112bh)
** The union that represents employees at Toronto-based
alternative newsweekly Now Magazine says the publication is in
legal position for a work stoppage after CEO Alice Klein and
management asked a provincial negotiator to issue a notice
allowing the company to lock out staff as early as Aug 27.(bit.ly/2b8hwQr)
($1 = 1.3040 Canadian dollars)
