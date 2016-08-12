Aug 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Dream Office REIT became the most recent property owner to suffer a material impact from Alberta's woes by slashing the fair value of its portfolio there with a C$675-million ($520 million ) writedown Thursday. The real estate investment trust deepened a rout that has seen more than C$1.5 billion ($1.16 billion) in property value vanish from Alberta's office tower market amid the downturn in energy prices. (bit.ly/2b34Icw)

** Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin says she's concerned about the time it is taking to fill a coming vacancy on the Supreme Court of Canada and hopes a new judge is named as soon as possible. Chief Justice McLachlin's comments come on the heels of the Liberal government's pledge to change the way Supreme Court justices are selected, in an attempt to make the process more accountable and to diversify the bench. (bit.ly/2b35CpF)

NATIONAL POST

** A report released by Canada's telecom regulator revealed that Canadian citizens continue to pay more for wireless services than the majority of their counterparts living in G7 countries and Australia. Canada won gold for the most expensive low-end wireless telephone service and landed silver for premium mobile phone services that include more minutes and data. (bit.ly/2b34d2u)

** Mark Machin, Canada Pension Plan fund's new chief executive, says even though Brexit may have affected the fund's performance this quarter, it is also creating opportunities to invest. He said there are at least two deals in the works that popped up in Brexit's aftermath. (bit.ly/2b38L8Y)

($1 = 1.2982 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja)