Aug 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Dream Office REIT became the most recent
property owner to suffer a material impact from Alberta's woes
by slashing the fair value of its portfolio there with a
C$675-million ($520 million ) writedown Thursday. The real
estate investment trust deepened a rout that has seen more than
C$1.5 billion ($1.16 billion) in property value vanish from
Alberta's office tower market amid the downturn in energy
prices. (bit.ly/2b34Icw)
** Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin says she's concerned
about the time it is taking to fill a coming vacancy on the
Supreme Court of Canada and hopes a new judge is named as soon
as possible. Chief Justice McLachlin's comments come on the
heels of the Liberal government's pledge to change the way
Supreme Court justices are selected, in an attempt to make the
process more accountable and to diversify the bench. (bit.ly/2b35CpF)
NATIONAL POST
** A report released by Canada's telecom regulator revealed
that Canadian citizens continue to pay more for wireless
services than the majority of their counterparts living in G7
countries and Australia. Canada won gold for the most expensive
low-end wireless telephone service and landed silver for premium
mobile phone services that include more minutes and data. (bit.ly/2b34d2u)
** Mark Machin, Canada Pension Plan fund's new chief
executive, says even though Brexit may have affected the fund's
performance this quarter, it is also creating opportunities to
invest. He said there are at least two deals in the works that
popped up in Brexit's aftermath. (bit.ly/2b38L8Y)
($1 = 1.2982 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja)