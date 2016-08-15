Aug 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's national home prices rose 2 percent in July, the second-largest jump since Teranet-National Bank began tracking the market through its house price index in 1999. Overall home prices were up nearly 11 per cent from the same period last year. In a trend that has dominated much of the year, prices soared in Toronto and Vancouver, along with neighbouring Hamilton and Victoria, while sinking in Alberta, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. (bit.ly/2bhjaiy)

NATIONAL POST

** Five years after Alberta raised a record-setting $3.5 billion at auctions of provincially owned oil and gas drilling rights, sales are on pace this year to set a historic low - part of a downward trend seen across Western Canada. Through the first seven months of this year, companies invested just over $75 million for the right to drill for oil and gas on Crown land, according to the provincial Energy Department.

If sales continue at the same pace through the balance of 2016, they will add up to about $125 million - more than $100 million less than any annual figure in records going back to 1978 when the province adopted a scheduled sales process.(bit.ly/2bhjJZP)

** The Commissioner of Complaints for Telecommunications Services (CCTS) ejected Vois Inc from its organization last week for failing to heed its binding decision to repay its customers. This puts the company in violation of Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) regulations that require participation with the complaints-handling body. It's not clear what sort of penalty Vois will ultimately receive in a case that tests how much clout Canada's telecom watchdogs actually have to stop companies from ignoring their rules. (bit.ly/2bhkO3R) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)