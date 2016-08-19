Aug 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp launched a
bond sale on Tuesday with a goal of raising at least C$3 billion
($2.34 billion) for the Crown Corp, and ended up raising C$5.25
billion ($4.10 billion) on Wednesday from a financing that
caught the attention of yield-hungry investors. (bit.ly/2bscXAA)
** The Royal Bank of Canada has revamped its
investment banking team, promoting its long-time mining chief,
Gordon Bell, to vice chairman of capital markets and laying off
the mining group's managing director. (bit.ly/2bsdhzd)
** A new venture capital fund, Impression Ventures Fund II,
focused solely on financial technology companies, has raised
C$20 million ($15.61 million) from a handful of big-name
Canadian investors, including FairVentures Ltd, the innovation
unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (bit.ly/2bsexlU)
NATIONAL POST
** EQ Bank, Equitable Bank's online deposit-taking
venture, that offered an industry-topping 3 percent interest
rate on savings accounts earlier this year, is lowering its rate
for the second time. In April, the rate was lowered to 2.25
percent, and will drop to 2 percent as of Aug 25. (bit.ly/2bsbWsi)
** Wal-Mart Canada's share of the grocery market
grew in the second quarter, but at a significantly slowed rate,
as key competitors including Loblaw Cos Ltd and Sobeys
Inc fought back with price competition. (bit.ly/2bsbiLq)
($1 = 1.2817 Canadian dollars)
