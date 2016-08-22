Aug 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto-based Dundee Corp is planning to move from being a seller of wealth management assets to a buyer, with executives making it clear that acquisitions are in the cards. (bit.ly/2bzGQim)

** Ottawa should provide a financial "top-up" to aid provinces and territories in dealing with the additional health costs caused by an aging population, according to the president of the Canadian Medical Association. (bit.ly/2bzHtbK)

** The number of federal inspections under the temporary foreign worker program in Canada has increased dramatically this year and two businesses have been added to a public blacklist, namely Obeid Farms in Vanessa, Ontario, and AYR Motor Express Inc. (bit.ly/2bzNxAM)

NATIONAL POST

** Hydro Investment, a small Montreal-based company, is building hydroelectric dams in Albania as part of a controversial boom across the Balkans that brings the potential for greater access to electricity to southeastern Europe as well as profits for those who build the systems. (bit.ly/2bzId0m)

** The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has changed its rules to prevent broadcasters from swapping out U.S. commercials for local ads during the Super Bowl despite an ongoing legal dispute over its right to block Canadian advertising during the country's most-watched television event. (bit.ly/2bzIoJ1)

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a mini-cabinet shuffle on Friday afternoon, in which Bardish Chagger became Canada's first female leader of the government in the House of Commons. (bit.ly/2bzHXi1) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)