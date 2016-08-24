Aug 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Alberta is facing the longest recession in its recorded
history and the province's finance minister is warning that the
provincial government won't be able to create enough jobs to
incorporate thousands of unemployed Albertans.(bit.ly/2beYZ73)
** Chevron Canada Ltd is selling its gas station in downtown
Vancouver as underused land in key city locations continues to
spur redevelopment. It happens to be one of the last two
remaining gas stations in downtown Vancouver. (bit.ly/2bf0Kkr)
NATIONAL POST
** Alberta's economy is heading for the largest two-year
contraction on record, as private sector investment continues to
fall, by a projected 16 per cent this year, and the government's
deficit increased to almost C$10.9 billion. (bit.ly/2beXs0x)
** The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said some
of Canada's biggest banks are ceding market share in the small
and medium-sized business market. (bit.ly/2beYYA0)
