Aug 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadians are split on whether trade or human rights
should be the priority as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launches
his first official visit to China, a new poll has found. bit.ly/2bxb1c7
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to make reviews of
oil-pipeline projects more credible. The country's pipeline
regulator, the National Energy Board, has little choice but to
kick out two of the three panelists who are supposed to review
the controversial project. bit.ly/2bxb6fZ
** Toronto-Dominion Bank announced on Monday that it
will issue preferred shares yielding 4.85 percent. While that
looks attractive relative to the slim yields on government
bonds, it is down from the much higher 5.5 percent yield on the
previous round of TD preferred shares. bit.ly/2byRpy8
NATIONAL POST
** Tervita Corp, a privately held oilfield and
environmental services company that employs 1,500 people,
announced Monday it had struck a deal to sell its service rig
business comprising 68 rigs and 300 people to High Arctic Energy
Services Inc for C$42.8 million ($32.85 million). bit.ly/2bOQaA5
** Ivanhoe Mines Ltd announced Monday it will seek
"strategic advice" after receiving unsolicited interest in the
company and its projects from "significant mining industry
participants" in Asia, Europe and Africa. bit.ly/2bFSxBY
** Canadian researchers have uncovered new evidence of an
unusual link between two seemingly divergent maladies: an eye
disease that is one of the most common causes of blindness - and
impotence. bit.ly/2bSQ34d
($1 = 1.3029 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)