THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Vancouver house prices could drop 10 percent by the end
of 2017, as the introduction of a new tax on foreign buyers
helps speed up a market correction, Toronto-Dominion Bank
economists warned in a new report. bit.ly/2cqtxCY
** The National Energy Board has suspended its environmental
assessment hearings of the controversial Energy East project as
the heated political battle in Quebec threatens to derail the
C$15.7 billion ($11.98 billion) pipeline proposal. bit.ly/2c7QTIN
** Justin Trudeau has struggled to produce major
achievements during key political meetings on Wednesday during
his first trip to Beijing as Prime Minister. China ticked boxes
on its agenda, including Canada's application to join the
Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. But Canada
has not claimed all of the prizes it sought, like a long-term
solution to a dispute over canola exports and the release of a
detained missionary. bit.ly/2bBon5C
NATIONAL POST
** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc and Agrium Inc
confirmed on Tuesday they are in talks about a possible
"merger of equals", a tie-up that could give the Canadian
agricultural giants added clout if potash prices eventually
recover, industry watchers say. bit.ly/2bBlCBA
** Just as the National Energy Board was cancelling hearings
on the Energy East project for the rest of the week due to
security concerns, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr was
telling a business crowd in Calgary that "all Canadians" had the
right to participate in the hearings process. bit.ly/2bBlLF7
($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars)
