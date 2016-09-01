Sept 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Although most Canadians back the federal government's response to the Syrian refugee crisis, there is significantly less appetite for allowing temporary foreign workers to take jobs for which Canadians are eligible, a new poll has found. bit.ly/2bXqsHi

** The Detroit Three auto makers employed more than 24,000 Canadians last year and their output of vehicles and engines contributed C$5.8 billion ($4.42 billion) to the country's gross domestic product, says a new study done for Unifor, the union that represents hourly workers at the plants. bit.ly/2c6XAfv

** China's treatment of its own people has regressed under Xi Jinping, Canada's ambassador to China said, hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau completed a meeting with the Chinese president and his top deputy. bit.ly/2bEzhaU

NATIONAL POST

** Days after winning regulatory approvals for a new drug to treat Parkinson's disease, Toronto-based Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc announced it would sell itself to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co for C$820 million ($624.29 million). bit.ly/2bEvnyY

** NGOs on Wednesday delivered 125,000 signed powers-of-attorney to Germany's highest constitutional court, in what they claim is the largest constitutional challenge in the country's history, with the goal to stop the proposed free trade agreement between Canada and the European Union. bit.ly/2bEypmQ

($1 = 1.3135 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)