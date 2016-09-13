Sept 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canada Revenue Agency has launched a review into the
actions of B.C. real estate speculators in light of a Globe and
Mail report that uncovered possible tax evasion and fraud. (bit.ly/2cSQY8e)
** Canada Post should consider resuming the phaseout of home
delivery, but will still need a radical overhaul to stay
financially viable, a federal task force report says. (bit.ly/2cSR7Zi)
** The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected a challenge by a
Vancouver-area First Nation, which argued its rights were
violated by the National Energy Board during the agency's review
of Kinder Morgan Inc's TransMountain expansion project.
(bit.ly/2cSRTFz)
NATIONAL POST
** The Trudeau government knows that it is going to spend
political capital in the coming months - a euphemism that
translates as decisions that will consign members of the
governing caucus to defeat at the next election. (bit.ly/2cSQXkM)
** An Ontario judge has approved a plan to reduce the debt
of Postmedia Network Canada Corp, less than a week
after shareholders and debt holders voted overwhelmingly in
favor of the deal. (bit.ly/2cSQT4d)
** Dairy producers in Australia, the European Union, Mexico,
New Zealand and the United States have teamed up to threaten a
trade war over a new deal between Canadian farmers and its dairy
industry. (bit.ly/2cSRAdU)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)