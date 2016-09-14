Sept 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Golf Town, Canada's largest golf retailer, is set to be
sold as its struggling U.S. parent company files for bankruptcy
protection on Wednesday, according to sources. (bit.ly/2cUZAuW)
** Ontario's largest union is suing the government over the
privatization of Hydro One, arguing that the Liberals
inappropriately mixed government business and party fundraising
during the controversial sell-off. (bit.ly/2cUXQBS)
** Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney says the
best way to shock the country's economy back to robust growth is
for the Liberal government to approve the controversial Energy
East pipeline to create jobs and get Canadian oil to world
markets. (bit.ly/2cUZ0NE)
NATIONAL POST
** Former provincial staffer Laura Miller, who is facing
criminal charges related to Ontario's gas plants scandal, has
been tapped to run the British Columbia Liberals' re-election
campaign. (bit.ly/2cUZraS)
** In a series of fiery comments at an industry conference
in Toronto, Rogers Communications Inc Chief Executive
Guy Laurence disputed a study that found BCE Inc has
the fastest network, arguing his top competitor doesn't even run
a truly national network. (bit.ly/2cUZzHk)
** Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday on a report from the
International Energy Agency that global demand growth is
shrinking, raising concerns over whether the economic boost from
low fuel prices has run its course. (bit.ly/2cUZKTj)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)