THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal government will move this fall to impose a
minimum, national carbon price on provinces that fail to adopt
their own pricing system for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions,
a plan that is adamantly opposed by some key premiers. bit.ly/2chxILq
** Negotiators for unionized General Motors Co
workers in Canada and company officials appeared to make some
progress in weekend talks aimed at averting a strike and
securing new investment for plants in Oshawa, Ontario, and St.
Catharines, Ontario. bit.ly/2chyBDX
NATIONAL POST
** MPs return to the House of Commons on Monday, officially
ending their summer of spending, a summer that saw government
MPs hand out cheques for almost $8 billion for at least two
tennis courts, several hockey arena renovations, two flagpoles
and one gazebo. bit.ly/2cjOO0d
