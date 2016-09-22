Sept 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A U.S. metals and mining company is offering to invest
about $500 million to purchase U.S. Steel Canada Inc and
keep the troubled steelmaker operating. Bedrock Industries LP
has emerged from among several contenders as the Ontario
government's preferred candidate to complete the restructuring
of U.S. Steel Canada. bit.ly/2dbCtI2
** A $400 million revamp of a General Motors Co
assembly line in Oshawa, Ontario will permit workers to perform
final assembly of pickup trucks, sources with knowledge about a
deal between the company and the union representing its Canadian
workers said. The concept is one already in place in Oshawa, but
the factory will do final assembly of pickup trucks sent by rail
from a GM pickup truck assembly plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana,
the sources said. bit.ly/2cTNmip
NATIONAL POST
** One day after the TMX Group Ltd announced plans to
cut its workforce by 10 percent over the next nine months, Chief
Executive Lou Eccleston said the measures taken are "not about
cost cutting." He also insisted the TMX is meeting the terms of
the so-called recognition order that was demanded by regulators
four years back when they approved the Maple Group's acquisition
of the TSX Venture Exchange. bit.ly/2cTQbAg
** Even with the increase in renewable energy sources and
the advent of electric cars, global demand for oil and gas is
expected to grow for the next 25 years, says the head of one of
Canada's largest energy companies. "What we see are global
megatrends that will continue to drive the world demand for
energy," Rich Kruger, President and CEO of Imperial Oil Ltd
, told investors Wednesday. bit.ly/2cvU4fR
