THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is closing in on its goal
of becoming a major player in China's thriving nuclear-energy
industry with an agreement for the development of the next
generation of Candu reactors. The Montreal-based engineering
giant said on Thursday it has an agreement in principle for a
joint venture with state-owned atomic-power and weapons company
China National Nuclear Corp and manufacturing conglomerate
Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd to design, market and
build the Advanced Fuel Candu Reactor. bit.ly/2doLeBY
** Toronto would be on the hook for a hefty provincial tax
bill if the city council moves forward with a plan to privatize
Toronto Hydro - giving Queen's Park a key role in deciding how
lucrative the selloff would be for the city. Under current
rules, any municipality that wants to sell more than 10 per cent
of a local distribution company must pay a "departure tax" to
the province. The tax could be around $200 million in the case
of Toronto Hydro, estimated one energy industry source who spoke
on condition of anonymity. The sum could sway council support
for a sale. bit.ly/2cyvBq1
** Tanzanian police have killed 65 people and injured 270
during years of sporadic clashes with villagers at a
controversial Canadian-owned gold mine, according to evidence
heard by a Tanzanian government inquiry. The number of
fatalities, based on complaints given to the inquiry by local
communities, is the first official estimate of the scale of
reported violence at the North Mara gold mine, operated by the
African subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp. bit.ly/2cqoz3b
NATIONAL POST
** With the resolution of key trade disputes, Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau and China's Premier Li Keqiang signalled
deepening economic ties between the two countries, opening the
door to the possibility of a free trade agreement. At a joint
press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, the two leaders said
they aim to double trade by 2025 and had resolved longstanding
issues of access for Canadian beef and canola to China, while
several companies signed commercial deals. They also announced
talks aimed at an eventual free trade agreement. bit.ly/2d2FqtM
** Unifor will invite Fiat Chrysler to the
negotiating table next, announcing Thursday that it will sit
down with FCA Canada Inc as soon as its members have ratified a
tentative agreement with General Motors of Canada Ltd. "If
members support the recommendation and approve the new four-year
collective agreement (with GM), we will shift our focus and
immediately resume negotiations with FCA," Unifor president
Jerry Dias said. "Unifor will be seeking a pattern settlement
that includes our top priority: investment." bit.ly/2csM3tn
