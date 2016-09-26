Sept 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** General Motors of Canada Co has pledged to eliminate the
$2.6 billion deficit in the pension plans for its unionized
workers and retirees as part of a new contract negotiated
between the company and Unifor. bit.ly/2daxHMa
** Ottawa is cracking down on a growing number of Canadians
named in the Panama Papers, with the Canada Revenue Agency
warning the 2,671 individuals or firms under review they should
not expect a negotiated settlement. bit.ly/2dkCEF9
** When Frank Pearl watches Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos and Rodrigo "Timochenko" Londono, the leader of the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), sign a peace
agreement Monday in Cartagena, it will be the culmination of
more than seven years of work to cultivate hope over the
suspicion and anger sown from half a century of war. bit.ly/2dtfqJj
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's top financial regulator is beefing up capital
requirements for mortgage insurers to make sure they are
adequately accounting for the creditworthiness of borrowers and
fast-rising real estate markets. bit.ly/2cPmxKY
** National Bank of Canada has become the second
Canadian borrower - but the first private sector entity - to be
given approval to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China's Panda
market. bit.ly/2dvHEWK
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)