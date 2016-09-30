Sept 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario, Quebec and California environment ministers met
in Toronto Thursday and discussed Ontario's plan to join the
Western Climate Initiative, which is dominated by the U.S. state
whose population is double that of the two provinces. bit.ly/2dJJC6i
** At least two unexplained cases of sudden, partial
paralysis in young children have been confirmed in Canada, and
doctors believe the cases could be linked to the return of a
virus that in 2014 sent hundreds of North American children to
hospital with severe respiratory illness. bit.ly/2d0MRCa
** Enbridge Inc will sell a key Saskatchewan
pipeline system for $1.075 billion as it looks for financial
room to help it proceed with its massive takeover of
Houston-based Spectra Energy Corp. The deal announced
late Thursday will see private midstream firm Tundra Energy
Marketing Ltd buy Enbridge's South East Saskatchewan pipeline
system. bit.ly/2dwoxZE
NATIONAL POST
** Loyal BlackBerry fans may still be able to get their
thumbs on a last new, in-house designed handset despite the
company's decision to stop developing hardware internally by the
end of its fiscal year. BlackBerry Ltd CEO John Chen is
in the midst of testing a handset prototype - it sounds like it
features the beloved keyboard - that was already in the works
when the company decided to give up hardware development to
focus on software, he told reporters at a round-table discussion
at the Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday. bit.ly/2dEDqcy
** Bank branch closures and staff cuts aren't new to the
financial services industry as it adjusts to customer demands
for more online and mobile services, and competition from
fintech rivals. But Laurentian Bank of Canada's
announcement late Thursday that 50 branches will be merged,
eliminating around 300 employees in the process, was
particularly bold, says Rob Sedran, an analyst at CIBC World
Markets. bit.ly/2cQe7pk
** The Competition Bureau is going after the Vancouver
Airport Authority for restricting competition among in-flight
catering companies. An investigation by the bureau found that
the airport authority has "refused" to give new in-flight
catering suppliers access to the Vancouver International
Airport, even though the airlines that use the airport want more
choice in suppliers. bit.ly/2dEEuxc
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)