THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau will unveil on Monday new
measures aimed at slowing the flood of foreign money pouring
into overheated housing markets like Vancouver and Toronto, a
significant federal intervention in the sector. bit.ly/2d87HiW
** Toronto-based Kensington Capital Partners is poised to
win a British Columbia government mandate to manage a C$190
million ($145.32 million) pool of venture capital - a
cornerstone of the province's innovation strategy. bit.ly/2d87tbG
** D-Wave Systems Inc, based in Burnaby, British Columbia,
which is hoping to revolutionize computing by harnessing the
mysterious power of quantum physics has quietly raised $21
million in advance of what it anticipates will be a significant
funding round next year. bit.ly/2d88BMy
** Ottawa's plan to legalize marijuana - a key piece of the
Liberal election platform last fall - has spawned hundreds of
storefront dispensaries across the country ahead of the
legislation, although the federal government has taken no
responsibility for the boom it has created. bit.ly/2d86RmB
NATIONAL POST
** Costco is aggressively stepping up its expansion
in Canada after years of strong success in this market, a move
likely to put even more of a squeeze on traditional grocers such
as Loblaw and Sobeys. bit.ly/2d8aBnN
** Malaysia's Petronas rumored to be seeking buyers for its
Pacific NorthWest LNG project could struggle to offload its
upstream natural gas assets due to the still-unproven
competitiveness in its operations, one analyst says. bit.ly/2d8b0Xr
($1 = 1.3075 Canadian dollars)
