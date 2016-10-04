Oct 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an ultimatum to the
provinces on Monday, announcing his government's plan to set a
minimum carbon tax even as environment ministers were meeting in
Montreal to discuss options for carbon pricing. bit.ly/2dsjBpH
** VMedia Inc's attempt to break some live TV channels away
from the cable box and into the world of online streaming is
going to court as Bell Media protests the legality of the
upstart television provider's new service. bit.ly/2dskajz
** Canadian banking regulations have stifled competition and
innovation, leaving smaller players at a competitive
disadvantage to the Big Six banks, according to a report from
the C.D. Howe Institute. bit.ly/2dsjOt6
NATIONAL POST
** The federal government is taking aim at slowing Canada's
overheated housing market with new measures, including closing a
tax loophole used by foreign buyers and stress testing more
domestic mortgages. bit.ly/2dsml6m
** Canada's finance minister believes the housing market
remains hot, but healthy. It just needs a little more regulatory
care to keep it that way and not harm the economy in the
process. bit.ly/2dsn9s2
