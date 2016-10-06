Oct 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Amaya Inc's former CEO David Baazov played loose with the company's corporate disclosure policies ahead of its acquisition of Cryptologic Ltd in 2011, Quebec's securities watchdog told a hearing considering insider trading allegations on Wednesday. bit.ly/2dxcPix

** Precious metals investors cheered after a U.S. district judge ruled that two lawsuits accusing a number of major banks, including Bank of Nova Scotia of fixing gold and silver prices for about a decade, can proceed. bit.ly/2dxdQHh

** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is set to announce a major settlement of hundreds of complaints of sexual harassment at a cost of more than C$10 million ($7.58 million), sources said. bit.ly/2dxdS22

** Canada must publicly declare that it will not vote human-rights abusers such as China onto the United Nations Human Rights Council, and it should pressure other democracies to make the same pledge, former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler and an all-party alliance of MPs say. bit.ly/2dxdXme

** Canada's dependence on housing appears to be as stretched as it was in the U.S. back in 2005, and the degree to which new mortgages rely on risky borrowers is equally as troubling, a new report warns. bit.ly/2dxeDIf

** Home sales could fall back as much as 8 percent in the next year, department of finance officials reported in a technical briefing this week to detail how changes to mortgage rules could affect the housing market, according to sources. bit.ly/2dxeYuK ($1 = 1.3194 Canadian dollars)