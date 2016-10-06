Oct 6 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Amaya Inc's former CEO David Baazov played loose
with the company's corporate disclosure policies ahead of its
acquisition of Cryptologic Ltd in 2011, Quebec's securities
watchdog told a hearing considering insider trading allegations
on Wednesday. bit.ly/2dxcPix
** Precious metals investors cheered after a U.S. district
judge ruled that two lawsuits accusing a number of major banks,
including Bank of Nova Scotia of fixing gold and silver
prices for about a decade, can proceed. bit.ly/2dxdQHh
** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is set to announce a
major settlement of hundreds of complaints of sexual harassment
at a cost of more than C$10 million ($7.58 million), sources
said. bit.ly/2dxdS22
** Canada must publicly declare that it will not vote
human-rights abusers such as China onto the United Nations Human
Rights Council, and it should pressure other democracies to make
the same pledge, former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler
and an all-party alliance of MPs say. bit.ly/2dxdXme
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's dependence on housing appears to be as stretched
as it was in the U.S. back in 2005, and the degree to which new
mortgages rely on risky borrowers is equally as troubling, a new
report warns. bit.ly/2dxeDIf
** Home sales could fall back as much as 8 percent in the
next year, department of finance officials reported in a
technical briefing this week to detail how changes to mortgage
rules could affect the housing market, according to sources. bit.ly/2dxeYuK
($1 = 1.3194 Canadian dollars)
