THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Thomson Reuters Corp is undertaking a major
expansion to its Canadian operation with a plan to build a
technology hub that will add 400 high-tech jobs in downtown
Toronto over the next two years. bit.ly/2cWzRRV
** Canada will see an upsurge in protests and other direct
action from indigenous communities if governments approve
pipelines and energy projects without their consent, Assembly of
First Nations Grand Chief Perry Bellegarde said on Thursday. bit.ly/2cWzmaz
** Quebec's securities regulator presented a "distorted
picture" of events in outlining how former Amaya Inc
chief executive David Baazov was the source in a sophisticated
insider-trading and kickback scheme involving a group of closely
knit friends and associates, his lawyer says. bit.ly/2cWzxmf
** Ladies Learning Code, a five-year old organization that
has taught more than 40,000 women and girls how to program
software, announced on Thursday it is spearheading the creation
of Canada Learning Code. Its goal is to teach 10 million
Canadians how to code over the next decade while it also expects
to apply for charitable status and raise C$50 million ($38
million) to fund its goals. bit.ly/2cWzk2G
NATIONAL POST
** Millennials will lose up to 20 percent of their
purchasing power from new mortgage rules, which will exacerbate
affordability issues, says an organization that represents about
20,000 realtors in British Columbia. bit.ly/2cWzyXo
** Foreign buyers dropped to 1 percent of the Vancouver
resale market after being as high as 19 percent, according to a
new report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. bit.ly/2cWyJ0E
** When Rick Peterson officially enters the leadership race
for the federal Conservatives in a week or so, he will do so
with the support and policy advice of Mark Mullins, a former Bay
Street chief economist and a former executive director of the
Vancouver-based think-tank the Fraser Institute. bit.ly/2cWz9nP
($1 = C$1.33)
