Feb 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's inter-regional transit system, GO Transit, is looking at how they can make their downtown Toronto bus station safer for pedestrians after a woman was killed Sunday evening. tgam.ca/2mnTSFk

** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley met on Monday with governors and congressional leaders in Washington who could influence U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda on trade, energy and pipelines – issues that are vital for the province's economic recovery. tgam.ca/2mztVzw

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's anti-money laundering watchdog is reviewing its policies after Manulife Financial Corp revealed on Monday its domestic banking unit was subject to an administrative penalty meted out by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada. bit.ly/2m1M6Qw

** Canadian luxury retailer Holt Renfrew is closing down its off-price retail chain hr2 in the coming months, according to a report. bit.ly/2lP5KPn

** Google wants to turn its mobile Android operating system into a major gaming centre, introducing new features that it says will push developers to innovate and make more money, while also helping consumers find more games they will enjoy. bit.ly/2lRfNBV (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)