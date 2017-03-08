March 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto fintech startup Dream Payments Corp has landed a
key financing from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and
will roll out a landmark partnership with banking giant JPMorgan
Chase this month as it positions itself to be a friend,
rather than a foe, of the industry's established giants. tgam.ca/2n52cal
** Forum Equity Partners, a Toronto-based alternative
investment manager with C$1.3 billion ($968 million) under
management, is backing an initiative that will seek to put
individual, natural gas-fired power plants within Ontario
hotels, manufacturing facilities and other businesses. tgam.ca/2mAywEj
** Potential Chinese property buyers dramatically shifted
their inquiries from Vancouver to other major Canadian cities
after a foreign-buyer tax was introduced in Vancouver this past
summer, according to data from Chinese foreign-property portal
Juwai.com. tgam.ca/2mhslUY
NATIONAL POST
** Non-Canadians detained for immigration infractions are
almost three times less likely to be released in Ontario than
those detained in the rest of Canada, an analysis of internal
Immigration and Refugee Board data suggests. bit.ly/2mDApjP
** Inspired by the left-wing populist campaign run by Bernie
Sanders in the United States, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton officially
announced her bid for the federal NDP leadership Tuesday. bit.ly/2mTsFe5
** Royal Bank of Canada customers can now e-transfer
money by asking Siri, Apple's virtual assistant. RBC on Tuesday
launched free money transfers using the voice command feature on
the iPhone and iPad for its personal banking clients. bit.ly/2ndYg66
($1 = 1.3433 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)