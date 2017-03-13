March 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's federal agencies in charge of statistics and
taxes both say they have fixed vulnerabilities in their computer
systems that forced them to shut down some online services over
the weekend. tgam.ca/2mikvah
** The military's top police officer says his service will
review all sexual assault cases that were dismissed as unfounded
going back to 2010, making the Canadian Forces Military Police
Group one of more than 50 forces to commit to similar audits in
response to a Globe and Mail investigation. tgam.ca/2mivOzc
** Justin Trudeau has often said that open party nominations
would allow local members to choose who can become a Liberal
candidate, but a recent race shows that the Prime Minister has
the final word over who gets on the ballot in some of these
hotly contested campaigns. tgam.ca/2mir0df
NATIONAL POST
** Emerging as a bonafide Canadian oil powerhouse, Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd's blockbuster C$12.7 billion
($9.45 billion) deal with Royal Dutch Shell has
propelled the company into the exclusive club of listed global
companies that pump out more than a million barrels of oil every
day. bit.ly/2mizpxd
** Canadian pipelines will fill up earlier than expected
and, according to a new report, lead to a surge in oil-by-rail
shipments as early as this year. bit.ly/2mitGYu
($1 = 1.3445 Canadian dollars)
