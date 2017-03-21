March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Wednesday's federal Liberal budget won't announce plans to sell off Canada's major airports, even though such a move could raise billions in one-time revenue for a government that has little room left for new spending. tgam.ca/2nhJDSR

** Rogers Communications Inc paid its outgoing CEO Guy Laurence a total of C$42.6 million ($32 million) for his three years with the company, according to a financial filing. tgam.ca/2nFSvT4

** Alberta's Wildrose Party, which serves as the Official Opposition, has agreed to negotiate a reunification deal with the province's Progressive Conservatives, with both pledging not to dominate the talks as they kick off a polite power struggle. tgam.ca/2nhUrAd

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's biggest banks will be among the first to use a digital identity network powered by blockchain when Toronto-based SecureKey Technologies — in partnership with IBM — launches it later this year. bit.ly/2nfAhXA

** Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci heard pointed criticism of his government's C$10.3 billion ($7.73 billion) budget deficit and rapidly rising debt levels Monday as he tried to allay the business community's concerns about the province's fiscal plan at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce breakfast. bit.ly/2nNlnFQ

** The EU is worried about a protectionist U.S. White House that appears to see trade as a game that some countries win and others lose. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a meeting at the University of Toronto on Monday that trade agreements create benefits by lowering consumer prices and creating more jobs. bit.ly/2mLcNWl ($1 = 1.3318 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)