THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Wednesday's federal Liberal budget won't announce plans
to sell off Canada's major airports, even though such a move
could raise billions in one-time revenue for a government that
has little room left for new spending. tgam.ca/2nhJDSR
** Rogers Communications Inc paid its outgoing CEO
Guy Laurence a total of C$42.6 million ($32 million) for his
three years with the company, according to a financial filing.
** Alberta's Wildrose Party, which serves as the Official
Opposition, has agreed to negotiate a reunification deal with
the province's Progressive Conservatives, with both pledging not
to dominate the talks as they kick off a polite power struggle.
tgam.ca/2nhUrAd
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's biggest banks will be among the first to use a
digital identity network powered by blockchain when
Toronto-based SecureKey Technologies — in partnership with IBM —
launches it later this year. bit.ly/2nfAhXA
** Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci heard pointed criticism
of his government's C$10.3 billion ($7.73 billion) budget
deficit and rapidly rising debt levels Monday as he tried to
allay the business community's concerns about the province's
fiscal plan at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
** The EU is worried about a protectionist U.S. White House
that appears to see trade as a game that some countries win and
others lose. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a
meeting at the University of Toronto on Monday that trade
agreements create benefits by lowering consumer prices and
creating more jobs.
($1 = 1.3318 Canadian dollars)
