THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The British Columbia Liberal government has received more
than 1,000 applications from first-time home buyers who have
been lured by new incentives under a program designed to improve
housing affordability. tgam.ca/2mHntKM
** British Columbia's Auditor-General plans to meet with the
minister in charge of government advertising soon to figure out
why the budget for such taxpayer-funded publicity often swings
wildly from year to year and appears to spike in years before
voters head to the polls. tgam.ca/2mHD6Sb
** Armed with a budget promising billions of dollars in
climate change-related spending, Environment Minister Catherine
McKenna heads to New York on Monday as part of her effort to
attract investment to finance the country's shift to a
low-carbon economy. tgam.ca/2mHlXYK
NATIONAL POST
** The fight to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline will
move from Washington D.C. to Nebraska after U.S. President
Donald Trump approved the controversial and long-delayed project
on Friday. bit.ly/2mHzJLc
** BlackBerry Ltd CEO John Chen had "mixed emotions"
over the deal to transfer employees to Ford Motor Co of
Canada, according to new documents filed in a C$20 million ($15
million) class action lawsuit on behalf of 300 employees of the
smartphone-turned-software company. bit.ly/2mHskeY
** Canadians shouldn't assume that the lack of major tax
hikes in Budget 2017 means no big changes are coming, Finance
Minister Bill Morneau said Friday. bit.ly/2mHAjbP
($1 = 1.3345 Canadian dollars)
