March 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday aimed
at boosting coal-fired electricity and unraveling key elements
of his predecessor's climate-change policies – a move that will
increase political pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's
own climate agenda. tgam.ca/2o6hoY6
** The Ontario government is taking steps to boost consumer
confidence in the industry for newly-built homes in the
province. A new standalone regulator will provide better
oversight of home builders, Minister of Government and Consumer
Services Tracy MacCharles said. tgam.ca/2o6at0U
** Canada is bracing for an intense global technology race
as Ottawa, the provinces and corporations pump hundreds of
millions of dollars into the burgeoning artificial intelligence
sector in a bid to keep the country competitive as it faces
technological changes in the year ahead. tgam.ca/2o676aa
NATIONAL POST
** Two Canadian gold giants, Barrick Gold Corp and
Goldcorp Inc, will form a partnership in Chile's gold
belt in a multi-faceted deal that will see Goldcorp commit
nearly $1 billion as miners look for creative solutions to find
and fund new sources of growth. bit.ly/2o6aeD3
** The Federal Court of Canada has ruled that cabinet
ministers are not entitled to wait "as many years as they see
fit" before responding to valid requests from the public. bit.ly/2o6lE9P
** Boston Pizza is banking on a tech-forward urban
restaurant concept as casual dining chains across the country
are struggling to hold on to customer traffic. bit.ly/2o6asdn
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)