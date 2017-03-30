Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
March 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Cenovus Energy Inc is bulking up in a C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) deal to more than double its production as the repatriation of Canada's oil sands winnows control of the resource to a handful of domestic players. tgam.ca/2obmrX7
** Bombardier Inc said its new Global 7000 luxury jet brushed the speed of sound as it confirmed testing for the new airplane remains on track for a planned entry into service in the second half of 2018. tgam.ca/2obr57w
** Former Torys LLP lawyers Beth DeMerchant and Darren Sukonick are suing the Law Society of Upper Canada for damages totalling C$22 million, alleging the regulatory body was malicious in its prosecution of them over alleged errors in their work for Hollinger Inc more than 15 years ago. tgam.ca/2obras5
NATIONAL POST
** Britain has officially filed for divorce from the European Union, but Canadian companies with a footprint in the UK still face a lengthy period of uncertainty as the details of the split are sorted out. bit.ly/2obu8gd
** TransCanada Corp lost its go-to guy on tough pipeline projects with the surprise retirement of its 51-year-old chief operating officer, Alex Pourbaix. bit.ly/2oboBpH
** Canadians will be able to invest in a basket of marijuana companies when the first marijuana exchange-traded fund launches next week, helping investors diversify their exposure to the volatile and frothy sector. bit.ly/2oblNsQ
** The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is continuing to hunt for deals in the United Kingdom, even as concrete steps were taken Wednesday to extricate Britain from the European Union. bit.ly/2obpr5P ($1 = 1.3340 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
