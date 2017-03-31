March 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** In separate announcements this week, BCE Inc and Rogers Communications underscored investments they're making to support download speeds of one gigabit per second – the new frontier in high-speed internet, crucial for the growing number of connected devices, data-hungry applications and advanced television platforms. tgam.ca/2oopgBp

** Toronto-Dominion Bank's chief executive officer sought to reassure investors that the bank does not have "a widespread problem" with aggressive sales practices, even as the bank enlists outside advice to help steer an ongoing internal review. tgam.ca/2ooBEBF

** A mix of government and business leaders joined together on Thursday to announce the launch of a new research hub devoted to the study and application of artificial intelligence, a branch of computer science that many believe is poised to revolutionize everything from education to the global economy. tgam.ca/2oosoNN

** A special prosecutor will assist the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with its investigation into political contributions in British Columbia, a probe launched after a Globe and Mail investigation into BC Liberal fundraising. tgam.ca/2oogTFY

NATIONAL POST

** Ford Motor Co hired 400 of BlackBerry Ltd's mobile engineers to develop connected car technology, an employment transfer agreed upon as part of a significant partnership announced last fall. bit.ly/2ooczGN

** Natural resources minister Jim Carr on Thursday downplayed U.S. enthusiasm for a border-adjustment tax on Canadian imports, adding that talks with the Trump administration are a "work in progress". bit.ly/2oou7T3

** Despite two years of layoffs and heavy cost cutting, jobs in the Canadian energy sector continue to be at the mercy of price swings, says a new report that warns 8,700 more jobs could be lost if prices drop below $50 per barrel for a sustained period. bit.ly/2oohlUG (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)