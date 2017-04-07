April 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The head of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
made his case to shareholders Thursday for the proposed $4.9
billion purchase of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc, a
week after hiking the offer price by 20 percent. tgam.ca/2og70N2
** The CEO of Royal Bank of Canada is urging all
three levels of government to work together to solve the
challenge of the Toronto area's sky-rocketing house prices, one
day after federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau called a special
meeting with city leaders to discuss the problem. tgam.ca/2og2T3z
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's banking regulator is prepared to move ahead with
new rules to ensure the country's bank's have sufficient capital
buffers for bad times — even if the mired international efforts
of the Basel Committee remain stalled indefinitely. bit.ly/2og31jz
** Alberta and Saskatchewan are fighting over the shrinking
number of energy head offices, but Crescent Point Energy Corp
CEO Scott Saxberg thinks they should be more concerned
about Canadian spending — and even head offices — migrating to
the United States. bit.ly/2og4uWT
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)