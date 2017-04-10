April 10 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc appears unable to shake off public anger over hefty pay packages to its senior executives. Protesters gathered outside Premier Phillippe Couillard's Montreal offices on Sunday to protest how the executives are compensated. tgam.ca/2pl2kmc

** Oxford Properties Group and technology startup accelerator OneEleven are aiming to turn Toronto into the next San Francisco with Union Park, a long-term redevelopment of Front Street meant to transform it into a downtown innovation cluster. tgam.ca/2pkI9oL

** The British Columbia election battle for seats in one of the province's fastest-growing cities is under way with both major parties Sunday promising cuts or elimination of tolls on a major Surrey bridge. tgam.ca/2pkTEwn

NATIONAL POST

** Most aboriginal communities in northern British Columbia impacted by the Northern Gateway pipeline supported the C$7.9 billion ($5.90 billion) project and are angry Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected it, say representatives of three First Nations. bit.ly/2pkTrJj

** Looking to boost revenues and create a pipeline of future international students, some British Columbia universities are turning to a novel idea - letting Chinese companies open private high schools on their campuses. bit.ly/2pkVP31