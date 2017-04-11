UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc confirmed that it will make two changes to its executive compensation package for 2016 in line with requests made over the past week by its senior leadership. tgam.ca/2p0v07z
** A fund founded by Adam Waterous, the former Bank of Nova Scotia investment banker, has acquired two-thirds of Northern Blizzard Resources Inc for C$244 million ($183 million), putting more Canadian oil assets back in domestic hands. tgam.ca/2p0uZQW
** The federal government will table a bill to legalize recreational marijuana on Thursday that is expected to tightly control the ability of producers to market their products to the public, federal sources said. tgam.ca/2p0w4Zc
NATIONAL POST
** Overseas media were abuzz Monday with reports that Scotland would be home to the first standalone Tim Hortons location in the UK. bit.ly/2p0HvA8
** Canadian miner Gran Colombia Gold Corp has filed a $700 million lawsuit against Colombia under the Colombian-Canadian free trade agreement after the government ordered the company to cease operations at the El Burro site in Marmato until it has further consulted with local residents. bit.ly/2p0vISm
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp announced Monday that housing starts reached their highest level since September 2007, a development the Crown corporation said was a response to market demands. bit.ly/2p0wMp8 ($1 = C$1.33) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources