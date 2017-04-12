April 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A landmark deal between TransCanada Corp and
Western Canadian natural gas companies for discounted,
long-distance pipeline transport comes "just in time" to help
stave off some competition from increasing U.S. production, says
one of the key backers of the agreement. tgam.ca/2p4Zs0j
** British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark has
launched the 41st general election in British Columbia, laying
out a simple campaign theme that she is counting on voters to
favour on May 9 – that only her party will keep the province's
economy strong and job opportunities growing. tgam.ca/2p4TcWw
** Canadian oil producers are confident in Alberta's oil
sands projects as a long-term play, betting that consolidation
and a homegrown focus will drive down operating costs and make
the industry more competitive as foreign players retreat. tgam.ca/2p4HhI1
NATIONAL POST
** Cenovus Energy Inc CEO Brian Ferguson says the
company is encouraged by the interest in its asset divestiture
plan to fund part of the mega C$17.7 billion ($13.29
billion)deal to buy ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets,
which should help improve investor sentiment around the
acquisition. bit.ly/2p4YRf4
** Pembina Pipeline Corp plans to build a propane
export terminal in Prince Rupert, British Columbia where major
liquefied natural gas export projects have stalled in recent
years. bit.ly/2p4HIlD
** Canadian oilsands producers worried about international
capital fleeing to the U.S. should take heart from the long-term
attractiveness of the reserves, according to a senior think-tank
advisor. bit.ly/2p4Ti0t
($1 = C$1.33)
