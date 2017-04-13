April 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** BlackBerry Ltd's shares rose 15 per cent on
Wednesday after a surprise announcement that it had won back
hundreds of millions in patent royalty payments in an arbitrated
settlement with semiconductor giant Qualcomm Inc. The
windfall will be added to the company's C$1.2 billion ($906.62
million) in cash. tgam.ca/2o9NMow
** The Ontario Securities Commission has accused fund
manager Ben Cheng and three other Bay Street players of
securities-law violations in connection with a leaked takeover
offer in 2014 by online gambling company Amaya Inc. tgam.ca/2o9RDC4
** A U.S. coal mine and health-care executive, Tom Clarke,
who bid for U.S. Steel Canada Inc is trying to make a bid for
Essar Steel Algoma Inc with the backing of the
United Steelworkers union. tgam.ca/2o9NXjJ
** Canada is warning the Trump administration that a Buy
American requirement for new oil and gas pipelines would break
international trade law and hurt business on both sides of the
border. tgam.ca/2o9ZYpz
NATIONAL POST
** The Alberta Investment Management Corp is demanding local
drilling company Savanna Energy Services Corp to
immediately repay C$111 million ($83.86 million) in loans and
fees, which is pressuring the company to refinance its debt
while in the middle of a takeover. bit.ly/2o9D1mi
** Cheesecake Factory Inc announced on Wednesday
that it would open its first restaurant north of the border this
fall, at Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre. bit.ly/2o9KtxE
** Northern Dynasty Mineral Ltd stock jumped as
much as 32 percent on Wednesday after the company received a
crucial permit from the Alaska government that could see its
Pebble project clear a 10-year-long development hurdle. bit.ly/2o9OZfB
** Canadian oilfield services companies, which bore the
brunt of the two-year downturn in crude oil prices, are
reporting higher prices, buoyant business activity and robust
bookings for the remainder of the year. bit.ly/2o9TXJf
($1 = 1.3236 Canadian dollars)
